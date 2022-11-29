Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Mendenhall man

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis Michael Murray of Mendenhall.

He is five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.

He was last seen Monday, November 28, around 2 p.m.

Family members say Dennis Michael Murray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information regarding Dennis Michael Murray, contact Mendenhall Police Department at (601) 847-2641 or 911.

