Severe weather threat prompts school closures Tues.

The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
By WLBT.com Staff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong system will be approaching Central Mississippi yielding two rounds of severe storms.

The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes Tuesday, due to potential safety concerns during after-school pickup.

All Vicksburg Warren School District schools and offices will be closed.

After-school activities, including practices and competitions, are also canceled in that district today.

Also, the Mississippi Achievement School District will be dismissed at noon.

This list will be updated if any other districts decide to cancel classes or close early.

Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
