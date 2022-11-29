Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties.

Here’s an active list of current warnings in the state:

Holmes Co. (until 4 p.m.)

Humphreys Co. (until 4 p.m.)

Issaquena Co. (until 4 p.m.)

Leflore Co. (until 4 p.m.)

Pike Co. (until 4:30 p.m.)

Sunflower Co. (until 4 p.m.)

Walthall Co. (until 4:30 p.m.)

