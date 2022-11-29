Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mississippi counties
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties.
Here’s an active list of current warnings in the state:
- Holmes Co. (until 4 p.m.)
- Humphreys Co. (until 4 p.m.)
- Issaquena Co. (until 4 p.m.)
- Leflore Co. (until 4 p.m.)
- Pike Co. (until 4:30 p.m.)
- Sunflower Co. (until 4 p.m.)
- Walthall Co. (until 4:30 p.m.)
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.