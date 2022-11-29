LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Overnight shooting reported at Crystal Springs Exxon

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

It was reported at the Exxon gas station just off I-55 at the Crystal Springs exit.

We’re working to find out what happened, who was hurt, and if any arrests were made.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonya Noah and Markell Noah
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer
William “Polo” Edwards
Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial

Latest News

Alert Day Tuesday for central Mississippi
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Vicksburg police move from 12 to 9-hour shifts to combat shortage
Vicksburg police move from 12 to 9 hour shifts to combat shortage
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
Severe weather threat prompts school closures Tues.