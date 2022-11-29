Overnight shooting reported at Crystal Springs Exxon

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

It was reported at the Exxon gas station just off I-55 at the Crystal Springs exit.

We’re working to find out what happened, who was hurt, and if any arrests were made.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.