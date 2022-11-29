LawCall
Organization to host annual Fun with Santa event in Jackson

(Jackson, Mississippi Chapter of Jack and Jill of America)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization will host its annual Fun with Santa event next month.

The Jackson, Mississippi Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, says the event will take place at the Jackson Medical Mall on December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization has provided gifts to thousands of families since the chapter’s first Fun with Santa event over 30 years ago. According to the chapter, this signature project will be free of charge to the entire community.

Those who attend the event will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including the Jack and Jill Reading Corner, Health Initiatives, prize giveaways for adults and children, and bicycle and table giveaways.

An African American Santa Claus will also be featured.

If you have any questions, please visit www.jacksonmsjackandjill.org.

