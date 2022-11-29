NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area.
These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense.
Here’s an active list of current warnings and watches in Mississippi:
Tornado Warnings
- Carroll, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Leflore, MS
Tornado Watches
- Adams, MS
- Amite, MS
- Attala, MS
- Bolivar, MS
- Calhoun, MS
- Carroll, MS
- Chickasaw, MS
- Choctaw, MS
- Claiborne, MS
- Clay, MS
- Copiah, MS
- Franklin, MS
- Grenada, MS
- Hinds, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Issaquena, MS
- Jefferson, MS
- Kemper, MS
- Leake, MS
- Leflore, MS
- Lincoln, MS
- Lowndes, MS
- Madison, MS
- Monroe, MS
- Montgomery, MS
- Neshoba, MS
- Newton, MS
- Noxubee, MS
- Oktibbeha, MS
- Pike, MS
- Rankin, MS
- Scott, MS
- Sharkey, MS
- Simpson, MS
- Sunflower, MS
- Tallahatchie, MS
- Warren, MS
- Washington, MS
- Webster, MS
- Wilkinson, MS
- Winston, MS
- Yalobusha, MS
- Yazoo, MS
