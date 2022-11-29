NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area.

These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense.

Here’s an active list of current warnings and watches in Mississippi:

Tornado Warnings

Carroll, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Leflore, MS

Tornado Watches

Adams, MS

Amite, MS

Attala, MS

Bolivar, MS

Calhoun, MS

Carroll, MS

Chickasaw, MS

Choctaw, MS

Claiborne, MS

Clay, MS

Copiah, MS

Franklin, MS

Grenada, MS

Hinds, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Issaquena, MS

Jefferson, MS

Kemper, MS

Leake, MS

Leflore, MS

Lincoln, MS

Lowndes, MS

Madison, MS

Monroe, MS

Montgomery, MS

Neshoba, MS

Newton, MS

Noxubee, MS

Oktibbeha, MS

Pike, MS

Rankin, MS

Scott, MS

Sharkey, MS

Simpson, MS

Sunflower, MS

Tallahatchie, MS

Warren, MS

Washington, MS

Webster, MS

Wilkinson, MS

Winston, MS

Yalobusha, MS

Yazoo, MS

