NOW: Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rain are likely for many areas of Mississippi Tuesday as a strong storm system enters the area.

These afternoon and evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms that could be intense.

Here’s an active list of current warnings and watches in Mississippi:

Tornado Warnings

  • Carroll, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Leflore, MS

Tornado Watches

  • Adams, MS
  • Amite, MS
  • Attala, MS
  • Bolivar, MS
  • Calhoun, MS
  • Carroll, MS
  • Chickasaw, MS
  • Choctaw, MS
  • Claiborne, MS
  • Clay, MS
  • Copiah, MS
  • Franklin, MS
  • Grenada, MS
  • Hinds, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Issaquena, MS
  • Jefferson, MS
  • Kemper, MS
  • Leake, MS
  • Leflore, MS
  • Lincoln, MS
  • Lowndes, MS
  • Madison, MS
  • Monroe, MS
  • Montgomery, MS
  • Neshoba, MS
  • Newton, MS
  • Noxubee, MS
  • Oktibbeha, MS
  • Pike, MS
  • Rankin, MS
  • Scott, MS
  • Sharkey, MS
  • Simpson, MS
  • Sunflower, MS
  • Tallahatchie, MS
  • Warren, MS
  • Washington, MS
  • Webster, MS
  • Wilkinson, MS
  • Winston, MS
  • Yalobusha, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

