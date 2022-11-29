LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Miss America competition to begin in two weeks

By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Miss America competition begins in two weeks, and Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins is packing her bags.

Fifty-one candidates will be in Connecticut for the national competition and over half a million dollars in scholarships.

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins leaves on December 7 from Jackson. She begins competition week Monday, December 12, with Judges Interview.

On December 13, she will compete in Evening Gown, On Stage Question, and Social Impact Pitch. Miss Mississippi competes in Talent on December 13. December 14, there will be a celebration event, and Miss America 2023 will be crowned Thursday, December 15.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Sonya Noah and Markell Noah
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

Latest News

Vicksburg police move from 12 to 9 hour shifts to combat shortage
A deeper dive into the economic impact of JSU football on the Capital City
Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial
Miss America competition to begin in two weeks