Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland

By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police hope you can help them identify and find this man.

Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland(Ridgeland Police Department)

They say he broke into a business Friday, October 28th, by removing a window pane and stealing money from the cash register.

Police say the suspect left the scene in this car.

Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland(Ridgeland Police Department)

The suspect was at the business the evening before the burglary asking for money from several employees.

If you have any information, please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

