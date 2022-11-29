LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonya Noah and Markell Noah
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures today
William “Polo” Edwards
Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter

Latest News

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
Several hundred people were forced to leave home because of the broken water main.
Residents flee flooded homes by boat after broken water pipe in Massachusetts
‘Prepare to leave your home‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their...
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit