Former Jackson State standout signed to active roster following stellar NFL debut
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an impressive NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day against Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills, a former star JSU pass rusher was signed to the Detriot Lions’ active roster from the practice squad Monday.
#Lions announce roster moves:— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2022
Placed DE Charles Harris on Injured Reserve
Signed DE/LB James Houston to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad
James Houston IV was elevated to the gameday roster before the Thanksgiving Day matchup and led the Lions in sacks against the Bills recording two sacks.
He also set a Lions’ record with the two sacks, making him the only player in Lions’ history to record a multi-sack game in their first career NFL game.
The former JSU Tiger was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round (217th overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.