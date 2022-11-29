LawCall
‘Prepare to leave your home‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather

The city has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather Tuesday.
(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday.

The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate.

“We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other flood zone to please prepare to leave your home ASAP due to the possibility [of] flooding,” the statement read.

A shelter is also open to anyone in need.

“The City of Canton has opened a shelter at the Canton Multipurpose Complex for those who need to leave their homes. If you come to the shelter please bring a blanket and wear your mask,” said Canton Mayor William Truly in a statement to the media.

If you need to be evacuated during the storm, the city says you can contact its emergency line at 911 or (601) 859-2121.

