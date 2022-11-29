Authorities searching for missing Magee woman

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magee Police Department is searching for a missing Magee woman.

ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle, 37, is described as a Black woman around five feet, six inches tall. She was last seen on November 27, around 1:00 p.m., leaving her residence in Magee.

Authorities say Fezelle may be in her 2018 black Nissan Versa with MS tag number 974N41.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle, please contact the Magee Police Department at (601) 849-2366.

