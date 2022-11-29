ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will be approaching central Mississippi through the day, yielding two rounds of severe storms. We’ll start the day off areas of fog developing with few showers beginning to develop by mid-morning and drift northward. Highs will top out in the middle 70s amid an aggressive southerly wind. Severe storm risk won’t begin to kick off until the mid-late afternoon hours where clusters of storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. These afternoon/evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long tracked storms. A secondary risk will emerge after midnight as the squall line shifts through the area. Along it, damaging winds and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out. We encourage heightened weather awareness through the day and keep up to date with the latest information.

WEDNESDAY: Our line of showers and storms will exit quickly through the morning hours – along with it, a brisk northwest wind will usher a sharp drop in temperatures through the morning hours. We’ll fall into the 40s and 50s as sunshine returns. Through the afternoon, we’ll see a slight temperatures bounce, into the lower to middle 50s. Winds will gradually subside overnight with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet weather will stick around through Thursday and most of Friday. Temperatures will creep back up from the 50s for highs Thursday to the 60s to near 70 Friday. Showers could affect the area late Friday night as a front drapes itself across the region. This will kick up warm through the weekend with highs in the 70s with occasional showers amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. A front will sweep through the region by late Tuesday, bringing higher rain chances and another cool down to early December standards.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

