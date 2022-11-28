Sheriff: 6-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash; man facing vehicular homicide, other charges

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - Officials in East Feliciana Parish said a driver will face several charges, including vehicular homicide, after a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a child on Friday, Nov. 25.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, Clara Carpenter, 6, died after being taken to a hospital. Officials said the child’s parents remained hospitalized as of Sunday, Nov. 26.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Kenneth King, 62, the driver of the other vehicle, was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Travis added King will be booked on charges of vehicular homicide, negligent injuring (2 counts), reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and open container once he is released from the hospital.

The crash happened on LA 10 in Jackson around 10 p.m., according to officials.

The Jackson Police Department is the lead investigating agency because the crash happened within city limits. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Family members said the father of the child was driving at the time of the crash and needed surgery on his hand, wrist, and knee. The family added the child’s mother suffered broken bones as a result of the crash.

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office plans to conduct a full autopsy on the child to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Relatives of the girl and her parents said the other vehicle veered over into their lane but investigators have not yet confirmed that’s what happened.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.