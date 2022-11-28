LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

REPORTS: Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.
Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.(Will Thomas)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach, multiple outlets are reporting. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to gather details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against New Orleans Saints...
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
Southern Miss is bowl eligible for the first time since 2019
Southern Miss is bowl eligible for the first time since 2019
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game