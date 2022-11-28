NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family is in mourning after their 12-year-old was shot and killed during a tussle between him and a friend.

Monday, new details came to light during the initial court appearance of the three people arrested in connection to the incident.

JPD initially reported that Markell Noah was killed in a Russian Roulette game. However, officers testifying today in court said that Noah was actually killed during a fight with a gun with 14-year-old Caden Naylor.

According to police, Noah’s body was dumped by Naylor and 17-year-old Eshawn Green at an abandoned home on Audubon Place in Jackson. Now, Noah’s family says they are left to pick up the pieces and will be holding a candlelight vigil tonight in his honor.

“There won’t be no healing. Every time we step into that house, or every time we walk past that house or on the street, we think about it. We don’t have a choice,” Noah’s sister, Prymeria Curb, said.

“I actually kind of lost my mind at the moment,” said Noah’s sister, Jerkeria Noah. “It was just unbelievable. It was so unreal. You know... all these years that I had with my brother, and I never knew that he would be taken at the age of 12.”

Naylor is charged with murder and tampering with evidence with a one million dollar bond set.

Two others were arrested in connection to the case.

Eshawn Green was also charged with tampering with evidence, and 21-year-old Kaylan Owens was charged with accessory.

In a separate incident, Jackson Police Department released information saying that Green and Owens were charged with capital murder in the death of 44-year-old Terrell Jenkins that occurred in October of 2022.

