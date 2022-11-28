LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family is in mourning after their 12-year-old was shot and killed during a tussle between him and a friend.

Monday, new details came to light during the initial court appearance of the three people arrested in connection to the incident.

JPD initially reported that Markell Noah was killed in a Russian Roulette game. However, officers testifying today in court said that Noah was actually killed during a fight with a gun with 14-year-old Caden Naylor.

According to police, Noah’s body was dumped by Naylor and 17-year-old Eshawn Green at an abandoned home on Audubon Place in Jackson. Now, Noah’s family says they are left to pick up the pieces and will be holding a candlelight vigil tonight in his honor.

“There won’t be no healing. Every time we step into that house, or every time we walk past that house or on the street, we think about it. We don’t have a choice,” Noah’s sister, Prymeria Curb, said.

“I actually kind of lost my mind at the moment,” said Noah’s sister, Jerkeria Noah. “It was just unbelievable. It was so unreal. You know... all these years that I had with my brother, and I never knew that he would be taken at the age of 12.”

Naylor is charged with murder and tampering with evidence with a one million dollar bond set.

Two others were arrested in connection to the case.

Eshawn Green was also charged with tampering with evidence, and 21-year-old Kaylan Owens was charged with accessory.

In a separate incident, Jackson Police Department released information saying that Green and Owens were charged with capital murder in the death of 44-year-old Terrell Jenkins that occurred in October of 2022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer
DNA analysis confirms Quinton Simon’s remains were found in landfill, according to FBI
Highland Drive
14-year-old hit by bullets while playing video games in Biloxi home; police say he is “alert and talking”
O.B. Curtis Plant entrance
State calls off plans to hire operator for Jackson water system, official says