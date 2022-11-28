LawCall
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez woman, who was shot in the head by her daughter, has died after being in critical condition.

The mother was in critical condition and soon airlifted to a hospital after her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, fired a single shot that hit her in the head around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, the mother, Sarah Thomas, passed away due to the injuries sustained Saturday afternoon around 1:58 p.m.

After the incident, Shalece Thomas was arrested for aggravated assault charges, according to Natchez police. Investigators say Thomas also has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said at the time of the arrest that charges could be updated as the incident is under investigation.

