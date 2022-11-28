Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez woman, who was shot in the head by her daughter, has died after being in critical condition.

The mother was in critical condition and soon airlifted to a hospital after her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, fired a single shot that hit her in the head around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, the mother, Sarah Thomas, passed away due to the injuries sustained Saturday afternoon around 1:58 p.m.

After the incident, Shalece Thomas was arrested for aggravated assault charges, according to Natchez police. Investigators say Thomas also has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said at the time of the arrest that charges could be updated as the incident is under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.