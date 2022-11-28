LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

An ALERT DAY Has Been Issued For Tuesday
Severe threat 11 27
By Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday & Tuesday night. Severe storms with tornadoes are possible from the afternoon into the evening and continuing into the overnight hours. Heavy downpours could produce 1 to 3 inches in a short period of time. Winds will also be strong inside & outside of storms. There’s an enhanced risk for severe weather in our viewing area.

Threats include; severe thunderstorms, high winds, dangerous lightning, localized flash flooding, large hail, and tornadoes are possible. Let’s stay weather aware. The First Alert Weather team will track this system and keep you informed.

Here is a breakdown of the forecast, day by day.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. 66/52

Tuesday: Becoming breezy. Storms increasing through the afternoon, up to 100% as we head into the night. Severe Storms are likely. 74/62

Wednesday: Lingering showers ending by daybreak and turning cooler. 66/38

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 58/44

Friday: a 30% chance for showers. 64/54

First Alert Forecast: