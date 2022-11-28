First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday; heightened storm risk Tuesday

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school after the long Thanksgiving holiday will be easy – a cool start in the 40s will give way to afternoon highs in the 60s to lower 70s amid mostly sunny skies. Expect a quiet night, as well - we’ll drop into the 40s to lower 50s amid mostly to partly clear skies.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will be approaching central Mississippi through the day, eventually yielding a risk for two rounds of severe storms. We’ll start the day off with a few showers beginning to develop and drift northward. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s amid an aggressive southerly wind. Severe storm risk won’t begin to kick off until the afternoon hours where clusters of storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. This risk will continue through the early evening hours. A secondary risk will emerge after midnight as the squall line shifts through the area. Along it, damaging winds and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out. We encourage heightened weather awareness through the day and keep up to date with the latest information.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday morning storms will shift out of the area – ushering falling temperatures through the day as a strong northwest wind kicks in behind the front. Expect morning 60s to give way afternoon 40s/50s, we’ll bottom out in the 30s by early Thursday. Quiet weather will stick around through Thursday and most of Friday. Temperatures will creep back up from the 50s for highs Thursday to the 60s Friday. Showers could affect the area late Friday night as front drapes itself across I-40 corridor. This will kick up warm through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s with a few showers here and there. A front will sweep through the region by Tuesday, bringing higher rain chances and another cool down to early December standards.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

