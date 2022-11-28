LawCall
First Alert Forecast: ALERT DAY in motion for our Tuesday as severe weather looks likely across our area! Tues. PM into Wed. AM looks to be the timing of storms.

We are under an ALERT DAY for Tuesday as strong storms will likely impact our area! All modes will be possible, including Tornadoes, Hail, Strong Winds, and Heavy Rain.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday.

Heading into the workweek. Dry weather continues across the area today. Highs on Monday will range into the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies today. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s.

Going into Tuesday, we are under an Alert Day for severe storms to impact the area.

Severe storms capable of producing tornadoes are expected to impact us on Tuesday. We are under an Alert Day for Tuesday!

Another cold front moves in by Tuesday into Wednesday bringing heavy rain and a possibility for severe weather across the area.

We are currently under a Moderate Risk for parts of our viewing area for the Northwest portion including part of the Delta. An Enhanced risk covers a great portion of our viewing area extending from the delta into Hinds and Rankin counties and South of I-20. Then a Slight risk extends South through the Pine Belt area. Highs for both Tuesdays reach into the mid to upper 70s, which is crucial to the storm development—lows Tuesday night range into the upper 50s.

Wednesday’s Highs are in the lows 60s, and Lows fall to the mid-30s. Wednesday morning, storm development is still possible as storms could potentially continue to impact the area.

Drier and slightly cooler air looks to filter in on Thursday in the wake of the front. Highs mostly at the end of the week, the mid-50s on Thursday, and mid-60s on Friday. Lows will fall between the 40s and the 50s. For both Thursday and Friday, we see Mosty sunny skies across the region.

Going back into the weekend, some rain chances will be possible with Highs in the low to mid-70s across the area. Saturday partly sunny skies with a 30 % chance of showers. Sunday holds the same conditions, but a tad warmer.

