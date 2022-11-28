First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite Monday’s beautiful weather, an alert day is issued for Tuesday. Quiet weather tonight will be followed by a southerly increasing wind Tuesday and Tuesday night. Storms are likely by afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. The storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind, hail and torrential rain. The storm threat will die down during the early morning hours Wednesday. Skies will clear Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s by Thursday morning. The high temperature on Monday reached 70 degrees in Jackson. Before the storm hits, secure loose objects, have your phone charged up, make a storm plan pertaining where to ride our the storm safely, get a helmet if possible, and stay weather aware.

