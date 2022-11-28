East Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days.

“Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not happen,” said Connor Dunnigan, an East Jackson resident. “There’s a lot of days where I guess it gets missed.”

“They might come in the evening, sometimes. But there’s also been situations they come days later,” said Mark McMullan, an East Jackson resident.

Richard’s Disposal started hauling waste in the capital city in April. However, it wasn’t until September that the company was paid for its work. That payment came in the form of a $4.8 million settlement between the company and city leaders.

It’s been over a month since the agreement was made, and some residents say trash day is still a guessing game.

“It bothers me when I come home after taking it out in the morning and it’s I still see it sitting there,” said Dunnigan. “And then I’ve taken it back because we don’t really like the way it looks just sitting out there for days on end.”

The residents say this isn’t the first time they’ve fallen victim to trash pile-ups.

“It seems like anything that we’ve been trying to get done in the city is kind of gone through those same obstacles,” said McMullan. “It’s the most simple thing for a city to do and it doesn’t make sense that there is so much, you know, fighting over who does it. We just want it picked up on time.”

But, they hope it will be the last time.

“I think people just need to step up. I think it’s a lack of leadership. Maybe in the higher-up places. I think that it’s a big deal, just because it may be something that seems so small, but it’s something that a lot of people get frustrated with every week,” Dunnigan stated.

