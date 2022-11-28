City of Durant placed under curfew due to rash increase of violence

DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Durant announced on its Facebook page that a curfew will be enforced effective immediately.

On Saturday, November 26, a shooting in Durant claimed the life of a 19-year-old man. Jerreil Allen Jr., had been driving through the 100 block of Moore Street when shots were fired from the front porch of a residence into Allen’s vehicle, according to Durant Police Chief Joseph Head.

Head, who is being assisted in the case by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, said there were possibly two shooters and that warrants have been issued for five persons of interest.

The county has experienced a rash of violent crimes in the past few months, and police are looking into potential links between incidents.

“We are losing too many of our young people,” Head said. “We need everybody’s assistance to see that this does not continue.”

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting or other crimes in the area is asked to call Durant Police at 662-653-6846.

According to the City’s Facebook post, no one under the age of 17 will be allowed out after 8 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Brothers, sisters, cousins, etc., will not be accepted as legal guardians unless you actually are the minor’s legal guardian.

The City says curfew fines will be strictly enforced. Fines will be as follows:

1st offense - $225

2nd offense - $325

3rd offense - $425

According to the City, police presence will increase in neighborhoods to include safety checkpoints. The City will also be hiring officers within the next two to four weeks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.