Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first-ever Nutcracker production

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance is gearing up for its first ever production of the Nutcracker.

Those involved with the performance say there’s a couple of things that will separate their version from traditional Nutcracker shows.

For one, the age of performers ranges from just 3 years old all the way up to full-grown adults.

“It’ll definitely make for a good performance because you’ll have a variety of ages, which kind of gives it some funny moments and then also some really great moments from the dancers that are my age who have worked really hard,” said performer Emerson Harkins.

Secondly, the music will be more upbeat and unique compared to other productions.

“This one is a twist on the Nutcracker. We have the exact same story, but in addition to classical ballet, we also have hip hop, tap, jazz, even some acrobatics,” said dance instructor Angela Evans.

The show is on December 3rd at Hinds Community College in Raymond.

You can buy tickets on the Central Mississippi Dance website for $10 to $20.

