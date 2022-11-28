LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first-ever Nutcracker production

By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Dance is gearing up for its first ever production of the Nutcracker.

Those involved with the performance say there’s a couple of things that will separate their version from traditional Nutcracker shows.

For one, the age of performers ranges from just 3 years old all the way up to full-grown adults.

“It’ll definitely make for a good performance because you’ll have a variety of ages, which kind of gives it some funny moments and then also some really great moments from the dancers that are my age who have worked really hard,” said performer Emerson Harkins.

Secondly, the music will be more upbeat and unique compared to other productions.

“This one is a twist on the Nutcracker. We have the exact same story, but in addition to classical ballet, we also have hip hop, tap, jazz, even some acrobatics,” said dance instructor Angela Evans.

The show is on December 3rd at Hinds Community College in Raymond.

You can buy tickets on the Central Mississippi Dance website for $10 to $20.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store

Latest News

6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi
Central Mississippi Dance prepares for its first performance of the Nutcracker.
Central Mississippi Dance gears up for first production of Nutcracker
Highland Drive
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Monday; 'significant' storm risk by late Tuesday