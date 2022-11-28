6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries.

The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall Counties.

The Leake County crash, which occurred on November 24, would claim the life of Shaniqueva Bush, 24, of Kosciusko. The Rankin County crash would claim the life of yet-to-be-identified white male on November 25.

