3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

Shalece Thomas, 36 (ACSO)

A Natchez woman has died after allegedly being shot in the head by her daughter.

The mother was in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital after her daughter, Shalece Thomas, 36, allegedly fired a single shot that hit her in the head around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, the mother, Sarah Thomas, passed away due to the injuries sustained Saturday afternoon around 1:58 p.m.

Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days.

Richard’s Disposal started hauling waste in the capital city in April. However, it wasn’t until September that the company was paid for its work. That payment came in the form of a $4.8 million settlement between the company and city leaders.

It’s been over a month since the agreement was made - and some residents say trash day is still a guessing game.

“It bothers me when I come home after taking it out in the morning and I still see it sitting there,” said one resident. “And then I’ve taken it back because we don’t really like the way it looks just sitting out there for days on end.”

(Pixabay)

A child was killed after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally missing and later found at an abandoned house at 334 Audubon Place Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult on November 25.

