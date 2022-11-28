LawCall
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home

Forrest City Police
Forrest City Police(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning.

Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner.

Two adults and one child were all found dead.

Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

Forrest City School District says the child went to school there. They released this statement:

There’s no word on any possible arrests.

