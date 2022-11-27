‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”

According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe. It is unknown at this time who was in the house at the time of the fire.

Holley says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.