Person taken into custody after vehicle hits fish market in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken into custody after a vehicle hit a fish market early Saturday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Vicksburg police responded to the incident around 2:42 a.m., when the vehicle crashed into Jerry’s Fish Market.

The vehicle appeared to have been traveling east on Bowmar Avenue before the vehicle failed to turn or stop.

It was reported that a call was made for an ambulance at the scene. However, the call was soon canceled and the individual was taken into custody.

The identity of the person and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The fish market suffered minimal damage.

