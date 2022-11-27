LawCall
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to News 11 that a one-vehicle crash on I-59N has killed one juvenile and critically injured the driver.

The crash happened between mile markers 126 and 127 on I-59N. Sgt. Moore said that the juvenile was deceased at the scene and the driver has been airlifted to UMC in Jackson.

MHP is going through the process of notifying the next of kin so no identification is available.

