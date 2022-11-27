LawCall
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning.

Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

