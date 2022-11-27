LawCall
Man denied bail after being charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County

Tyrese Craft
Tyrese Craft(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge denied a man bail at a court hearing in Claiborne County Saturday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

VDN says Judge Odom denied Tyrese Craft bail after being charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Craft is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in Shakelia Ellis’ death. Craft was taken into custody on Thursday, November 24, at River Region while seeking treatment for his injuries.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department, arrested Craft.

