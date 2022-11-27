LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

Keeping A Watch On Severe Weather Next Week
By Meteorologist Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Windy conditions will be our main concern tonight following the rain.   Some sustained winds near 20 mph are possible.  We could see gusts as high as 40 mph.  The high winds may lead to weakened limbs and trees falling.  A clearing sky tonight will offer up blue skies and sunshine for Sunday.  The breeze will hang in there with us through Sunday evening.  Turning partly cloudy for your Monday, but still a nice start to the work week.   Mid-week weather calls for a drastic change, as we are tracking our next weather maker.  A cold front will offer up enhanced severe weather threats, Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.   Right now, conditions look favorable for severe weather.  Timing and strength may change, as we are still a few days out from this event.  The First Alert Weather team will be tracking this for you.   A bit of good news for us, hurricane season wraps up officially in 4 days and no tropical storm formation is expected through the end of the season.   Here’s a day-by-day look at your forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and breezy.  66/44

Monday: Mostly sunny.  66/52

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a strong south wind. Temperatures will be well above normal.   Showers developing in the evening, turning stormy overnight. 74/62

Wednesday:  Storms in the early morning hours.  Clearing and turning cooler in the afternoon. 66/38

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool.  58/44

Friday: Mostly cloudy 64/54

