First Alert Forecast: Dry weather conditions return today and Monday. All eyes on Tuesday and Wednesday as strong to severe storms could impact the area!

We are expecting strong storms to impact the area! We are under an enhanced and slight risk across the area! Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning looks to be the timeline currently.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

As we continue through the weekend: Sunday will feature beautiful weather with highs in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. Lows on Sunday will fall to the mid-40s. Today will be much nicer compared to our Saturday.

Heading into the workweek.

Dry weather will carry into early next week on Monday. Highs on Monday will range into the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies on Monday. Lows that night will fall to the upper 40s.

Strong storms return to the South Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. We could experience severe weather during this time.

Another cold front moves in by Tuesday into Wednesday bringing more rain and a possibility for severe weather across the area. There is already a heightened risk for strong to severe storms with this front late Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s still a little early for specific details on timing and impacts. Highs for both Tuesdays reach into the mid to upper 70s, which is crucial to the storm development—lows Tuesday night range into the upper 50s. Wednesday’s Highs are in the upper 60s, and Lows fall to the mid-30s.

Drier and slightly cooler air looks to filter in on Thursday in the wake of the front. Highs mostly at the end of the week, mid-50s on Thursday, and mid-60s on Friday. Lows will fall between the 40s and the 50s.

Going back into the weekend, some rain chances will be possible with Highs in the upper 60s.

