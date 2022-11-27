Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Amon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building.

According to the assistant chief, no one was injured.

