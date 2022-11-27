LawCall
Action News 5′s Myracle Evans crowned Miss Forest Festival

By Bria Bolden
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of our very own from the Action News 5 family has been crowned Miss Forest Festival!

Our stellar digital producer, Myracle Evans competed in the Miss Forest Festival in Hardeman County, Saturday.

The pageant is a preliminary competition for the Miss America Organization.

Evans will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee in June 2023.

Myracle’s social initiative is called, “Embrace Your Beauty: Block the Noise”. She’s looking to give young people the tools and conversations needed to cope with cyberbullying.

Evans is a digital producer at Action News 5 and came to the station in June 2022.

She is a proud graduate of Mississippi State University.

Congratulations, Myracle!

