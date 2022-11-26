World Cup fans gather in Belhaven for the big game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fertile Ground Brewery in Belhaven hosted over 200 people Monday when Team USA officially kicked off their World Cup journey against Wales.

The brewery opened earlier this year and had everything for fans to enjoy Friday’s game as the U.S. took on England in a highly anticipated matchup.

Matthew, who’s an avid Team USA fan, described how Fertile Ground serves as a great place for a watch party.

“It’s a pretty different place from what Jackson has had in the last several years,” Matthew said. “It’s never been really rowdy here. It’s really family-friendly and really good people here and good quality beer, so it’s a wonderful place.”

John Abraham also mentioned his appreciation for Fertile Ground’s atmosphere.

“It’s a lot of fun. It makes the atmosphere kind of electric. It’s good to see a big community of people here surrounded around Fertile Ground, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Abraham.

After drawing 1-1 with Wales on Monday, a win Friday for the U.S. would nearly guarantee they’d advance to the Round of 16.

Abraham said the team may be young, but he has faith they can pull off the monumental win.

“Yeah, hopefully, we can pull out a win,” said Abraham. “Last time we played them in the World Cup, we tied 1-1, so that wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen, but hopefully, the young team can come out with a good performance.”

Team USA will take on Iran next Tuesday in the final game of the Group Stage, and you can count on fans packing out the brewery once again.

