Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them.

The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said.

Responding to a welfare check call regarding an elderly female on Mack Brown Road in the Johnson community, deputies were advised by family members that they were afraid that the woman’s son had shot and killed his mother, then shot himself.

After three JCSD deputies forced entry into the home, Jarvis Adams, 39, pointed a gun and threatened to shoot them.

The deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and convince Adams to drop his weapon and surrender.

“Our deputies utilized their training and skills in a highly-dangerous and volatile situation to resolve this incident without having to utilize deadly force,” Berlin said.

Adams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

After discovering signs of physical abuse to his mother, Adams also was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Adams is in the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.