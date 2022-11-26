Jackson retailers believe Black Friday event is becoming a thing of the past

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Black Friday, many think of shoppers waiting in long lines and customers tripping over one another to get to the lowest-priced items. However, store owners say today that the hype has since died down due to changes in retail.

“I don’t think we will ever see those days again unless the retailers get crazy and just really put those low prices on things to draw traffic,” said Pearl Bass Pro Shop General Manager Pat Renegar.

In the past years, most people made it a tradition to wake up after a big Thanksgiving feast and celebration and head out for the big sales on Black Friday.

However, this year some employees at retail stores in Jackson say they saw empty parking lots, with little to no lines.

“Blacks Friday in the last couple of years has evolved into instead of just one day, it’s kind of a weeklong deal,” said Renegar.

He believes the decline is due to changes in retail.

“The biggest thing is that retailers figured out that they could do it better not trying to rush everything in one day, and I think the combination of the two is a win-win situation for everybody,” the general manager said.

Renegar says as for his store, it works out better that way.

“It’s easier when you spread that sale out over the week,” Renegar said. “So much easier for everybody. What matters at the end of the day is that you still have the sales week to week, and that’s really what matters.”

I also caught up with some Black Friday shoppers, who said they had no problem getting in or out of their favorite stores.

“I didn’t wait in line,” said Trey Pace. “There were a lot of people, but it flowed well. We moved around and got all the items we wanted pretty quickly.”

Others say with more online shopping and delivery options available, they really weren’t expecting a crowd this year.

“You can just order pick-up now, and there are sales all the time and every day,” Jamie Roth said. “So I wasn’t sure if people were even going to be out.”

The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online now through cyber-Monday.

