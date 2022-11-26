First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain showers and storms are expected today! Next week, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning !

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

Heading into the weekend:

We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.

Highs Saturday hang in the upper 60s, and Lows will fall to the upper 40s. Going into Sunday. Sunday will feature beautiful weather with highs in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. Lows on Sunday will fall to the mid-40s

Heading into the workweek.

Dry weather will carry into early next week for Monday before another cold front moves in by Tuesday into Wednesday bringing more rain and possibly storms to the area.

Looking ahead to next Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as strong to severe storms could be possible across the area!

There is already a heightened risk for strong to severe storms with this front late Tuesday into Wednesday. Considering this is still several days out, it’s too early for specific details on timing and impacts.

Late Tuesday going into Wednesday morning is our next chance for strong to severe storms. We are still a couple of days out from this event. (WLBT)

Make sure to check back in for updates as we get closer to the time. Drier and slightly cooler air looks to filter in on Thursday in the wake of the front. Highs for the most part next week will hang in the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Thursday following our Cold Front, Highs will fall to the upper 50s and the mid-60s on Friday.

Low temps during the week will fluctuate

