The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s The End Zone’s coverage.

West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3)

The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the Gators out 14-0 to advance to the MHSAA 5A State Championship game. West Point will play Picayune at The Rock in Hattiesburg Friday at 7 p.m.

Velma Jackson (8-5) at Scott Central (12-2)

Scott Central dismantles Velma Jackson 32-7 in the MHSAA 2A South State Championship. Scott Central will play the Charleston Tigers for a shot at the 2A State Championship at The Rock Saturday at 3 p.m.

No. 3 Brandon (12-1) at No. 2 Ocean Springs (12-1)

Brandon upsets Ocean Springs with a last-second field goal to win 34-31. The Bulldogs will advance to their second-straight MHSAA 6A State Championship appearance as they play Starkville at The Rock Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mendenhall (13-1) at Stone (9-3)

Mendenhall wins 13 consecutive games to secure a spot in the MHSAA 4A State Championship game at The Rock, beating Stone 26-14. Mendenhall will play Louisville Saturday at 11 a.m.

Hazlehurst (12-2) at Raleigh (13-1)

Raleigh dominates Hazlehurst 42-6 to set up a meeting with Noxubee County in the MHSAA 3A State Championship final. Kick-off is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at The Rock.

