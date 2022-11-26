LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game

By Quentin Smith, Holly Emery and Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s The End Zone’s coverage.

To see the full list of scores, click here.

West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3)

The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the Gators out 14-0 to advance to the MHSAA 5A State Championship game. West Point will play Picayune at The Rock in Hattiesburg Friday at 7 p.m.

Velma Jackson (8-5) at Scott Central (12-2)

Scott Central dismantles Velma Jackson 32-7 in the MHSAA 2A South State Championship. Scott Central will play the Charleston Tigers for a shot at the 2A State Championship at The Rock Saturday at 3 p.m.

No. 3 Brandon (12-1) at No. 2 Ocean Springs (12-1)

Brandon upsets Ocean Springs with a last-second field goal to win 34-31. The Bulldogs will advance to their second-straight MHSAA 6A State Championship appearance as they play Starkville at The Rock Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mendenhall (13-1) at Stone (9-3)

Mendenhall wins 13 consecutive games to secure a spot in the MHSAA 4A State Championship game at The Rock, beating Stone 26-14. Mendenhall will play Louisville Saturday at 11 a.m.

Hazlehurst (12-2) at Raleigh (13-1)

Raleigh dominates Hazlehurst 42-6 to set up a meeting with Noxubee County in the MHSAA 3A State Championship final. Kick-off is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at The Rock.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Shalece Thomas, 36
Natchez woman in critical condition after shot in head, daughter arrested
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County

Latest News

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA...
Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss according to ESPN
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
Mississippi State beats No. 20 Ole Miss in the 119th Egg Bowl; first Egg Bowl win for Leach
2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former JSU star linebacker becomes record-holder for Detroit Lions