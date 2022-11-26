Coroner: Individual killed in car crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed one person has died in a car crash on Highway 49 at Star.

3 On Your Side doesn’t have the name of the victim or the cause of the crash right now, but we do know traffic on Highway 49 was backed up for a while because Aircare had landed.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

