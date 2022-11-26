LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Coroner: Individual killed in car crash in Rankin County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed one person has died in a car crash on Highway 49 at Star.

3 On Your Side doesn’t have the name of the victim or the cause of the crash right now, but we do know traffic on Highway 49 was backed up for a while because Aircare had landed.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

Latest News

18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg
Rain likely throughout Saturday.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County
Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving
Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving