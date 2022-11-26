LawCall
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman

Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it.(Stone County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it.

Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she could be in the Gulfport area.

Johnson is reportedly schizophrenic and possibly off medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

