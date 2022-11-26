LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Attempted murder suspect attempts suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.(Marion County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is in critical condition after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point.

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, is wanted for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, Nichols contacted MPPD with the intent of turning himself in. When an officer met him at 2nd Street Park, they found that Nichols was armed. The officer then attempted to verbally disarm Nichols, but to no avail. Nichols then attempted to commit suicide and is currently in critical condition. Chief Ashley notes that no officers discharged their weapons.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Shalece Thomas, 36
Natchez woman in critical condition after shot in head, daughter arrested
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County

Latest News

End Zone 2 (11/25/2022)
End Zone (11/25/2022)
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
‘Miracle’: Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water