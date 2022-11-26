18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway.

Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep at the wheel.

There have been no injuries reported.

