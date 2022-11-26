LawCall
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally missing and later found at an abandoned house at 334 Audubon Place Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult on November 25. According to JPD, the two juveniles are being charged with murder, and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the homicide/robbery detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

