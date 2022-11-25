LawCall
Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving

By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army was packed with smiles and love from volunteers who prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday.

Volunteers from all over the metro area came to the Beasley Road location to dedicate their time to feeding the elderly and homeless.

“Everybody is here, Jackson state is here, Clinton baseball is here, my women’s auxiliary is here, my advisory board, people that have been doing this for years are back here today on Thanksgiving Day giving their time because they love their neighbor, they want to serve their neighbor here on Thanksgiving Day,” said Major Bill Shafer.

More than 1,500 hot meals were packed and sent to apartment complexes, nursing homes, and anyone in need on this holiday in the capital city.

Those who volunteered say they are happy to help contribute to this worthy cause.

“It makes us feel like that we are doing what God wants us to do, which is to love one another and to give from our hearts so, we are giving from hearts this morning,” said Nashandra James, a volunteer.

James said it is important for volunteers to show love and kindness to the less fortunate in their community.

“There is so many people that don’t have family members, there are so many people that we’ve lost with the pandemic within the last two or three years. So it’s hard times for a lot of people so it’s a wonderful time for us to get back together with people…we all in there making meals and just to be thankful for what we have is a great experience”,” she said.



