Two people are dead after car crash in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are dead and one was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a 2-car wreck on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the wreck, but News 11 spoke with a person who said he witnessed the whole thing.

“I saw a black car coming around the curb. He got out of control and slid into the other lane. He hit a car, and both of them ended up in the middle,” said witness, Carlos Hall.

