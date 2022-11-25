Things To Know Friday, November 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare

FILE - The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with the private United Parcel Service to resolve violations of hazardous waste regulations at more than 1,100 facilities across 45 states and Puerto Rico, the agency said Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A UPS delivery driver in Pike County says she got the scare of a lifetime Tuesday when a bullet whizzed past her during a routine package delivery. The shooter, according to the driver’s testimony on a Pike County Sheriff’s report, continued to train a pistol on her even after she shouted over and over again that she was with UPS and was delivering packages. The incident in Summit occurred just four days after a Brookhaven father and son were indicted for shooting a FedEx delivery driver earlier this year. The town of Summit lies 20 miles south of Brookhaven. The UPS driver, who asked not to be identified by name, is a seasonal driver who uses a personal vehicle - a Chevy Tahoe - to make her deliveries. She wears a UPS vest, which serves as a uniform. She said she takes extra precautions such as notifying residents of her presence by tooting her horn twice and approaching slowly.

2. Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday

(WKYT)

Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services like Afterpay that allow users to pay for items in installments, as well as running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the U.S. economy. Such financial hardships could help drive shoppers to look for bargains.

3. Amoxicillin shortage impacting Mississippi patients

It’s a cycle we’ve become all too familiar with... supply and demand not matching up. The baby formula shortage is an example of doctors going down the line of recommendations as they waited for the supply to be replenished. Now, the problem is with an antibiotic. There’s a nationwide shortage of a drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children. And it’s already impacting families in our area. ‘Tis the season for little ones to get ear and sinus infections. The most typical course of action? “Amoxicillin, by itself is a first-line therapy because we like to choose antibiotics that are targeted to the organism that we suspect it’s causing the infection,” described Dr. Catherine Phillippi at TrustCare Kids. Dr. Catherine Phillippi at TrustCare Kids discovered the issue of the amoxicillin shortage when patients and pharmacies started calling back to say the prescriptions couldn’t be filled.

