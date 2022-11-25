LawCall
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.

Bumgardner said railroad personnel called the incident in and reported hitting the truck.

All occupants from the truck were able to get out before the crash and without injury, according to the fire council.

Moselle, Union, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the incident, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and railroad officials.

